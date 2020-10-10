

May 27, 2021 This week’s theme

High-scoring words in Scrabble



This week’s words

chutzpah

quixotry

blowzy

quincunx



Saturn V rocket engines

quincunx PRONUNCIATION: (KWIN-kuhnks)

MEANING: noun: An arrangement of five objects with one at each corner and one at the center.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin quincunx (five twelfths), from quinque (five) + uncia (twelfth part). Earliest documented use: 1606.

NOTES: In ancient Rome, a quincunx was a coin equivalent to five twelfths of the coin known as an “as” or “libra”. The coin’s value was sometimes represented by five dots, four in corners and one in the middle. The number five on a die is represented by five dots in a quincunx.

USAGE: “Until ‘Ring’, the last/third book of Alexis’s quincunx arrives, treat ‘The Night Piece’ as its centre.”

Bert Archer; ‘Always Funny, Mostly Unnerving’; Toronto Star (Canada); Oct 10, 2020.

