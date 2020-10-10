  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 27, 2021
This week’s theme
High-scoring words in Scrabble

quincunx
Saturn V rocket engines
Photo: Clemens Vasters / Wikimedia
Also see, five dice in a quincunx (meta!)
with Anu Garg

quincunx

PRONUNCIATION:
(KWIN-kuhnks)

MEANING:
noun: An arrangement of five objects with one at each corner and one at the center.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin quincunx (five twelfths), from quinque (five) + uncia (twelfth part). Earliest documented use: 1606.

NOTES:
In ancient Rome, a quincunx was a coin equivalent to five twelfths of the coin known as an “as” or “libra”. The coin’s value was sometimes represented by five dots, four in corners and one in the middle. The number five on a die is represented by five dots in a quincunx.

USAGE:
“Until ‘Ring’, the last/third book of Alexis’s quincunx arrives, treat ‘The Night Piece’ as its centre.”
Bert Archer; ‘Always Funny, Mostly Unnerving’; Toronto Star (Canada); Oct 10, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are those who say to you -- we are rushing this issue of civil rights. I say we are 172 years late. -Hubert Humphrey, US Vice President (27 May 1911-1978)

