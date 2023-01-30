

Jun 22, 2023 This week’s theme

Words from science



This week’s words

radioactive

broad-spectrum

high-octane

viral



viral PRONUNCIATION: (VY-ruhl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Spreading rapidly and widely from person to person, often through social media rather than traditional avenues.

2. Relating to or caused by a virus.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin virus (poison). Earliest documented use: 1948.

USAGE:

Eric Lach; Friend of the Mayor; The New Yorker; Jan 30, 2023.



See more usage examples of “This past July, [Bishop Lamor] Whitehead made national headlines when videos of him being robbed during a church service, while wearing what was reported as several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of jewelry, went viral.”Eric Lach; Friend of the Mayor;; Jan 30, 2023.See more usage examples of viral in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: This book (All Quiet on the Western Front) is to be neither an accusation nor a confession, and least of all an adventure, for death is not an adventure to those who stand face to face with it. It will try simply to tell of a generation of men who, even though they may have escaped shells, were destroyed by the war. -Erich Maria Remarque, novelist (22 Jun 1898-1970)





