Jun 22, 2023This week’s theme
Words from science
This week’s words
broad-spectrum
high-octane
viral
No matter how popular they get antibiotics never go viral
Image: Amazon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
viral
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Spreading rapidly and widely from person to person, often through social media rather than traditional avenues.
2. Relating to or caused by a virus.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin virus (poison). Earliest documented use: 1948.
USAGE:
“This past July, [Bishop Lamor] Whitehead made national headlines when videos of him being robbed during a church service, while wearing what was reported as several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of jewelry, went viral.”
Eric Lach; Friend of the Mayor; The New Yorker; Jan 30, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:This book (All Quiet on the Western Front) is to be neither an accusation nor a confession, and least of all an adventure, for death is not an adventure to those who stand face to face with it. It will try simply to tell of a generation of men who, even though they may have escaped shells, were destroyed by the war. -Erich Maria Remarque, novelist (22 Jun 1898-1970)
