Words from science A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



critical mass PRONUNCIATION: (KRI-ti-kuhl MAHS)

MEANING: noun: The minimum amount or number of something required to initiate or sustain a process or effect.

ETYMOLOGY: From nuclear physics where critical mass is the smallest amount of nuclear material needed for a chain reaction. Earliest documented use: 1941.

NOTES: Outside of physics, the critical mass of something can be seen as the tipping point, a stage of adoption where it begins to be useful or effective. For instance, critical mass can refer to the point at which a new word (like asporteist ), technology (like fax machines), software (like WhatsApp), or social network (like Facebook) become widespread.

USAGE:

Shira Telushkin; The Mustache Is Back; The New York Times; Jun 1, 2023.



See more usage examples of “But as a critical mass of mustache wearers has gathered, the style has slowly become free of the subculture associations it garnered in the 1980s.”Shira Telushkin; The Mustache Is Back;; Jun 1, 2023.See more usage examples of critical mass in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What the Caterpillar calls the end of the world, the Master calls a butterfly. -Richard Bach, writer (b. 23 Jun 1936)





