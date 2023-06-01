|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 23, 2023This week’s theme
Words from science
“That tie does nothing for you.”
Image: Mike Seddon / RedMolotov
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
critical mass
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The minimum amount or number of something required to initiate or sustain a process or effect.
ETYMOLOGY:
From nuclear physics where critical mass is the smallest amount of nuclear material needed for a chain reaction. Earliest documented use: 1941.
NOTES:
Outside of physics, the critical mass of something can be seen as the tipping point, a stage of adoption where it begins to be useful or effective. For instance, critical mass can refer to the point at which a new word (like asporteist), technology (like fax machines), software (like WhatsApp), or social network (like Facebook) become widespread.
USAGE:
“But as a critical mass of mustache wearers has gathered, the style has slowly become free of the subculture associations it garnered in the 1980s.”
Shira Telushkin; The Mustache Is Back; The New York Times; Jun 1, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What the Caterpillar calls the end of the world, the Master calls a butterfly. -Richard Bach, writer (b. 23 Jun 1936)
