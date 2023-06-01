  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 23, 2023
This week’s theme
Words from science

This week’s words
radioactive
broad-spectrum
high-octane
viral
critical mass

critical mass
“That tie does nothing for you.”
with Anu Garg

critical mass

PRONUNCIATION:
(KRI-ti-kuhl MAHS)

MEANING:
noun: The minimum amount or number of something required to initiate or sustain a process or effect.

ETYMOLOGY:
From nuclear physics where critical mass is the smallest amount of nuclear material needed for a chain reaction. Earliest documented use: 1941.

NOTES:
Outside of physics, the critical mass of something can be seen as the tipping point, a stage of adoption where it begins to be useful or effective. For instance, critical mass can refer to the point at which a new word (like asporteist), technology (like fax machines), software (like WhatsApp), or social network (like Facebook) become widespread.

USAGE:
“But as a critical mass of mustache wearers has gathered, the style has slowly become free of the subculture associations it garnered in the 1980s.”
Shira Telushkin; The Mustache Is Back; The New York Times; Jun 1, 2023.

See more usage examples of critical mass in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What the Caterpillar calls the end of the world, the Master calls a butterfly. -Richard Bach, writer (b. 23 Jun 1936)

