Jun 21, 2023This week’s theme
Words from science
This week’s words
broad-spectrum
high-octane
Photo: Samiylenko / Dreamstime
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
high-octane
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. High-energy; powerful; dynamic.
2. In relation to engine fuels, having a high octane number resulting in anti-knock properties and higher efficiency.
ETYMOLOGY:
Octane number is a measure of anti-knock properties of a fuel used in engines. A high octane number indicates greater resistance to engine knocking. The term octane refers to hydrocarbons with eight carbon atoms. Earliest documented use: 1931.
USAGE:
“Mr. [Arthur] Hayes’s high-octane lifestyle certainly comes closest to that of the fictional British spy.”
Ride to Freedom; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 18, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I shall live badly if I do not write, and I shall write badly if I do not live. -Francoise Sagan, playwright and novelist (21 Jun 1935-2004)
|
