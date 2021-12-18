

high-octane PRONUNCIATION: (hy-AWK-tayn)

MEANING: adjective:

1. High-energy; powerful; dynamic.

2. In relation to engine fuels, having a high octane number resulting in anti-knock properties and higher efficiency.

ETYMOLOGY: Octane number is a measure of anti-knock properties of a fuel used in engines. A high octane number indicates greater resistance to engine knocking. The term octane refers to hydrocarbons with eight carbon atoms. Earliest documented use: 1931.

USAGE:

Ride to Freedom; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 18, 2021.



See more usage examples of “Mr. [Arthur] Hayes’s high-octane lifestyle certainly comes closest to that of the fictional British spy.”Ride to Freedom;(London, UK); Dec 18, 2021.See more usage examples of high-octane in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I shall live badly if I do not write, and I shall write badly if I do not live. -Francoise Sagan, playwright and novelist (21 Jun 1935-2004)





