  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 21, 2023
This week’s theme
Words from science

This week’s words
radioactive
broad-spectrum
high-octane
high-octane
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

high-octane

PRONUNCIATION:
(hy-AWK-tayn)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. High-energy; powerful; dynamic.
2. In relation to engine fuels, having a high octane number resulting in anti-knock properties and higher efficiency.

ETYMOLOGY:
Octane number is a measure of anti-knock properties of a fuel used in engines. A high octane number indicates greater resistance to engine knocking. The term octane refers to hydrocarbons with eight carbon atoms. Earliest documented use: 1931.

USAGE:
“Mr. [Arthur] Hayes’s high-octane lifestyle certainly comes closest to that of the fictional British spy.”
Ride to Freedom; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 18, 2021.

See more usage examples of high-octane in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I shall live badly if I do not write, and I shall write badly if I do not live. -Francoise Sagan, playwright and novelist (21 Jun 1935-2004)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith