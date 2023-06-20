|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 20, 2023This week’s theme
Words from science
This week’s words
Her appeal extended to a broad spectrum.
Cartoon: Andrew Grossman
broad-spectrum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Effective in a wide variety of uses.
ETYMOLOGY:
From broad, from Old English braed + spectrum, from Latin spectrum (appearance), from specere (to look). Earliest documented use: 1950.
NOTES:
A spectrum is the range of colors that light decomposes into when passing through a prism. Over time, the word spectrum has come to refer to a range of anything. The term broad-spectrum was first used in the context of antibiotics: a broad-spectrum antibiotic can kill a wide range of bacteria. A broad-spectrum pesticide is effective against multiple types of pests and a broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against many types of UV rays.
USAGE:
“So far as Bellingham could tell some massive broad-spectrum spell had simply erased every trace of the network he had so laboriously assembled.”
David Mosey; Outlaws Are Optional; Xlibris; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Since when do we have to agree with people to defend them from injustice? -Lillian Hellman, playwright (20 Jun 1905-1984)
