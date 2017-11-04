  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 1, 2021
This week’s theme
Words with unusual pronunciations

This week’s words
blackguard
cwm
victual
victual
Victualling Yard Historical Marker
Kings Wharf, Bermuda
Photo: Jon Dawson
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

victual

PRONUNCIATION:
(VIT-l)

MEANING:
noun: Food, especially food fit for human consumption.
verb tr.: To provide with food.
verb intr.: To obtain food or to eat.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin victualia (provisions), from victus (nourishment), past participle of vivere (to live). Earliest documented use: 1303.

USAGE:
“An army marches on its stomach. And if the victuals were not up to snuff, then moods grumbled louder than hungry tummies.”
Jeremy Lee; Jeremy Lee’s Recipe for a Hearty Brigade Pudding; The Guardian (London, UK); Nov 4, 2017.

See more usage examples of victual in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Flattery won't hurt you if you don't swallow it. -Kin Hubbard, humorist (1 Sep 1868-1930)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith