Sep 1, 2021This week’s theme
Words with unusual pronunciations
This week’s words
cwm
victual
Victualling Yard Historical Marker
Kings Wharf, Bermuda
Photo: Jon Dawson
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
victual
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Food, especially food fit for human consumption.
verb tr.: To provide with food.
verb intr.: To obtain food or to eat.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin victualia (provisions), from victus (nourishment), past participle of vivere (to live). Earliest documented use: 1303.
USAGE:
“An army marches on its stomach. And if the victuals were not up to snuff, then moods grumbled louder than hungry tummies.”
Jeremy Lee; Jeremy Lee’s Recipe for a Hearty Brigade Pudding; The Guardian (London, UK); Nov 4, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Flattery won't hurt you if you don't swallow it. -Kin Hubbard, humorist (1 Sep 1868-1930)
