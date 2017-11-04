

victual PRONUNCIATION: (VIT-l)

MEANING: noun: Food, especially food fit for human consumption.

verb tr.: To provide with food.

verb intr.: To obtain food or to eat.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin victualia (provisions), from victus (nourishment), past participle of vivere (to live). Earliest documented use: 1303.

USAGE:

Jeremy Lee; Jeremy Lee’s Recipe for a Hearty Brigade Pudding; The Guardian (London, UK); Nov 4, 2017.



See more usage examples of “An army marches on its stomach. And if the victuals were not up to snuff, then moods grumbled louder than hungry tummies.”Jeremy Lee; Jeremy Lee’s Recipe for a Hearty Brigade Pudding;(London, UK); Nov 4, 2017.See more usage examples of victual in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

