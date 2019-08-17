

Words with unusual pronunciations A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gunwale PRONUNCIATION: (GUHN-l)

MEANING: noun: The upper edge of the side of a ship or a boat.

NOTES: The word is often used in the idiom “to the gunwales” meaning to be full, almost overflowing.

ETYMOLOGY: From gun + wale (a plank along the side of a ship), from its use as a support for guns in earlier times. Earliest documented use: 1466.

USAGE:

Michael Henderson; A Day for Deadheads as Rain Drowns Out the Famous Lord’s Buzz; The Times (London, UK); Aug 17, 2019.



"Lord's was full to the gunwales on Thursday; never fuller."
Michael Henderson; A Day for Deadheads as Rain Drowns Out the Famous Lord's Buzz; The Times (London, UK); Aug 17, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Progressive societies outgrow institutions as children outgrow clothes. -Henry George, economist, journalist, and philosopher (2 Sep 1839-1897)





