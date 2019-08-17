|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 2, 2021This week’s theme
Words with unusual pronunciations
This week’s words
cwm
victual
gunwale
Kids with their arms on the gunwale
Photo: Dion Hinchcliffe
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gunwale
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The upper edge of the side of a ship or a boat.
NOTES:
The word is often used in the idiom “to the gunwales” meaning to be full, almost overflowing.
ETYMOLOGY:
From gun + wale (a plank along the side of a ship), from its use as a support for guns in earlier times. Earliest documented use: 1466.
USAGE:
“Lord’s was full to the gunwales on Thursday; never fuller.”
Michael Henderson; A Day for Deadheads as Rain Drowns Out the Famous Lord’s Buzz; The Times (London, UK); Aug 17, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Progressive societies outgrow institutions as children outgrow clothes. -Henry George, economist, journalist, and philosopher (2 Sep 1839-1897)
