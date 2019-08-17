  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 2, 2021
This week’s theme
Words with unusual pronunciations

This week’s words
blackguard
cwm
victual
gunwale
Kids with their arms on the gunwale
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

gunwale

PRONUNCIATION:
(GUHN-l)

MEANING:
noun: The upper edge of the side of a ship or a boat.

NOTES:
The word is often used in the idiom “to the gunwales” meaning to be full, almost overflowing.

ETYMOLOGY:
From gun + wale (a plank along the side of a ship), from its use as a support for guns in earlier times. Earliest documented use: 1466.

USAGE:
“Lord’s was full to the gunwales on Thursday; never fuller.”
Michael Henderson; A Day for Deadheads as Rain Drowns Out the Famous Lord’s Buzz; The Times (London, UK); Aug 17, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Progressive societies outgrow institutions as children outgrow clothes. -Henry George, economist, journalist, and philosopher (2 Sep 1839-1897)

