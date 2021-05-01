Sep 3, 2021 This week’s theme

Riders of the Sidhe, 1911 Art: John Duncan

sidhe

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun:

1. A fairy.

2. The race of fairies.

3. A mound or hill where fairies are believed to live.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Irish sidh (fairy mound). Earliest documented use: 1724. Now you can see where banshee came from. A banshee is the anglicized spelling of bean sidhe (literally, woman of a fairyland).

USAGE:

“From cops to killers, from sidhe to ravens, Duff provides distinct voices to a wide cast of characters.”

Karen Toonen; The Absolute Book; The Booklist (Chicago, Illinois); May 1, 2021.

