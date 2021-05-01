|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 3, 2021This week’s theme
Words with unusual pronunciations
This week’s words
blackguard
cwm
victual
gunwale
sidhe
Riders of the Sidhe, 1911
Art: John Duncan
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sidhe
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A fairy.
2. The race of fairies.
3. A mound or hill where fairies are believed to live.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Irish sidh (fairy mound). Earliest documented use: 1724. Now you can see where banshee came from. A banshee is the anglicized spelling of bean sidhe (literally, woman of a fairyland).
USAGE:
“From cops to killers, from sidhe to ravens, Duff provides distinct voices to a wide cast of characters.”
Karen Toonen; The Absolute Book; The Booklist (Chicago, Illinois); May 1, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The old poets little knew what comfort they could be to a man. -Sarah Orne Jewett, poet and novelist (3 Sep 1849-1909)
