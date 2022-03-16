  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 16, 2022
This week’s theme
You guess the words

This week’s words
antre
reeve
vesta
--l--
--e--

vesta
Photo: Provashanty / Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

vesta

PRONUNCIATION:
(VES-tuh)

MEANING:
noun: A short wooden match.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Vesta, the goddess of hearth and household in Roman mythology. Her temple had a fire tended by the vestal virgins. Earliest documented use: 1839.

USAGE:
“Para Handy passed the newly bought carton of vestas to Macphail, who took out one of the boxes, carefully extracted a match, and struck it on the side of the box.”
Stuart Donald; Complete New Tales of Para Handy; Gardners; 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You can sometimes count every orange on a tree but never all the trees in a single orange. -A.K. Ramanujan, poet (16 Mar 1929-1993)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith