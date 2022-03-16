|
Mar 16, 2022
Photo: Provashanty / Wikimedia
vesta
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A short wooden match.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Vesta, the goddess of hearth and household in Roman mythology. Her temple had a fire tended by the vestal virgins. Earliest documented use: 1839.
USAGE:
“Para Handy passed the newly bought carton of vestas to Macphail, who took out one of the boxes, carefully extracted a match, and struck it on the side of the box.”
Stuart Donald; Complete New Tales of Para Handy; Gardners; 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You can sometimes count every orange on a tree but never all the trees in a single orange. -A.K. Ramanujan, poet (16 Mar 1929-1993)
