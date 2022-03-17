  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 17, 2022
talpa
Sally was always self-conscious about that huge mole on her face
talpa

PRONUNCIATION:
(TAL-puh)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A mole (the animal).
2. A cyst.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin talpa (mole). Earliest documented use: 1684.

NOTES:
Because a mole burrows under the earth, the word came to be applied to a growth under the skin: a cyst or a tumor. The other mole, an over-the-skin pigmented spot, is from Old English mal (a spot), though the word talpa is also sometimes used as a synonym for this mole.

USAGE:
“Damon; Do te know... that a talpa on the neck means you’ll be wealthy?”
L. J. Smith; The Vampire Diaries; 1991-2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Religions are not revealed: they are evolved. If a religion were revealed by God, that religion would be perfect in whole and in part, and would be as perfect at the first moment of its revelation as after ten thousand years of practice. There has never been a religion that fulfills those conditions. -Robert Blatchford, journalist and author (17 Mar 1851-1943)

