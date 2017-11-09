  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 9, 2017
Unusual verbs

“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
with Anu Garg

reeve

PRONUNCIATION:
(reev)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To pass (a rope or the like) through.
noun: A local official.

ETYMOLOGY:
For verb: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1600.
For noun: From Old English gerefa (high official). Earliest documented use: before 12th century.

USAGE:
“Lines of a second pulley are reeved through blocks high on the foremast.”
Peter Matthiessen; Far Tortuga; Vintage Books; 1975.

“When a reeve said such words, in that tone of voice, a man had to obey.”
Kate Elliott; Spirit Gate; Tor; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
For all our conceits about being the center of the universe, we live in a routine planet of a humdrum star stuck away in an obscure corner ... on an unexceptional galaxy which is one of about 100 billion galaxies. ... That is the fundamental fact of the universe we inhabit, and it is very good for us to understand that. -Carl Sagan, astronomer and writer (9 Nov 1934-1996)

