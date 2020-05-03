|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 20, 2024This week’s theme
Words related to historical fashion
This week’s words
corset
tight-laced
bodice ripper
starchy
velvet glove
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
velvet glove
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An outward appearance of gentleness concealing an underlying firmness or resolve.
ETYMOLOGY:
From velvet, from Old French veluotte, from velu (velvety), from Latin villus (tuft) + glove, from Old English glof. Earliest documented use: 1850.
NOTES:
Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte is credited with the expression an iron fist in a velvet glove, meaning a bold approach presented in a gentle and courteous manner. While effective in diplomacy and warfare, this approach is less successful when trying to get a toddler to eat their vegetables. See also: mailed fist and ironfisted.
USAGE:
“[Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot] has figured out the public-health importance of revealing her humanity and sense of humor, allowing her to dispense orders with a velvet glove.”
Chris Jones; Politicians Are Our New Pandemic Celebrities; Chicago Tribune (Illinois); May 3, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Men are divided in opinion as to the facts. And even granting the facts, they explain them in different ways. -Edwin Abbott Abbott, schoolmaster and theologian (20 Dec 1838-1926)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith