velvet glove PRONUNCIATION: (VEL-vet gluhv)

MEANING: noun: An outward appearance of gentleness concealing an underlying firmness or resolve.

ETYMOLOGY: From velvet, from Old French veluotte, from velu (velvety), from Latin villus (tuft) + glove, from Old English glof. Earliest documented use: 1850.

NOTES: Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte is credited with the expression an iron fist in a velvet glove, meaning a bold approach presented in a gentle and courteous manner. While effective in diplomacy and warfare, this approach is less successful when trying to get a toddler to eat their vegetables. See also: mailed fist and ironfisted

USAGE: “[Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot] has figured out the public-health importance of revealing her humanity and sense of humor, allowing her to dispense orders with a velvet glove.”

Chris Jones; Politicians Are Our New Pandemic Celebrities; Chicago Tribune (Illinois); May 3, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Men are divided in opinion as to the facts. And even granting the facts, they explain them in different ways. -Edwin Abbott Abbott, schoolmaster and theologian (20 Dec 1838-1926)





