Dec 17, 2024
This week’s theme
Words related to historical fashion

This week’s words
corset
tight-laced
“A cutting wind or the fatal effects of tight-lacing” (A cartoon from 1820)
Image: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

tight-laced

PRONUNCIATION:
(TYT-laysd)

MEANING:
adjective: Excessively proper, strict, or old-fashioned.

ETYMOLOGY:
Alluding to a tightly laced bodice, popular in the past. Earliest documented use: 1741.

USAGE:
The term originates from the historical practice of lacing clothing -- especially women’s bodices -- very tightly to present a small waist and a more upright, rigid posture. This physical constraint gradually evolved into a metaphor for inflexible or narrow-minded attitudes, often associated with conservative social or moral views. A synonym is straitlaced.

USAGE:
“There’s something inherently funny about Greg and Kate’s tight-laced existence being rudely interrupted by Sylvia’s uncouth behavior.”
Nathan Weinbender; “Sylvia” A Funny, Insightful Dog’s Tale; Spokesman Review (Spokane, Washington); May 3, 2015.

See more usage examples of tight-laced in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Patriotism is often the cry extolled when morally questionable acts are advocated by those in power. -Chelsea Manning, activist and whistleblower (b. 17 Dec 1987)

