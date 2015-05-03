

"A cutting wind or the fatal effects of tight-lacing" (A cartoon from 1820) Image: Wikimedia



tight-laced PRONUNCIATION: (TYT-laysd)

MEANING: adjective: Excessively proper, strict, or old-fashioned.

ETYMOLOGY: Alluding to a tightly laced bodice, popular in the past. Earliest documented use: 1741.

USAGE: The term originates from the historical practice of lacing clothing -- especially women’s bodices -- very tightly to present a small waist and a more upright, rigid posture. This physical constraint gradually evolved into a metaphor for inflexible or narrow-minded attitudes, often associated with conservative social or moral views. A synonym is straitlaced

USAGE:

Nathan Weinbender; “Sylvia” A Funny, Insightful Dog’s Tale; Spokesman Review (Spokane, Washington); May 3, 2015.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Patriotism is often the cry extolled when morally questionable acts are advocated by those in power. -Chelsea Manning, activist and whistleblower (b. 17 Dec 1987)





