Dec 10, 2025This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
imbroglio
vaticinate
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
vaticinate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To prophesy or predict.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vates (prophet) + canere (to sing, utter). Earliest documented use: 1623.
NOTES:
Given the roots (prophet + sing), I’m imagining the weather forecast delivered as an opera. Everyday predicting is for weather people in front of green screens; vaticinating is for the Oracle at Delphi sitting on her tripod, inhaling vapors, and speaking in riddles.
USAGE:
“[Gene Youngblood] proceeds to vaticinate the creative and technological advances that will ensue.”
Thomas Beard; Cosmic Consciousness; Artforum (Los Angeles, California); Mar 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Tell all the Truth but tell it slant-- / ... The Truth must dazzle gradually / Or every man be blind. -Emily Dickinson, poet (10 Dec 1830-1886)
