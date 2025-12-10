  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 10, 2025
Illustrated words

vaticinate
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
vaticinate

PRONUNCIATION:
(vuh-TIS-uh-nayt)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To prophesy or predict.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vates (prophet) + canere (to sing, utter). Earliest documented use: 1623.

NOTES:
Given the roots (prophet + sing), I’m imagining the weather forecast delivered as an opera. Everyday predicting is for weather people in front of green screens; vaticinating is for the Oracle at Delphi sitting on her tripod, inhaling vapors, and speaking in riddles.

USAGE:
“[Gene Youngblood] proceeds to vaticinate the creative and technological advances that will ensue.”
Thomas Beard; Cosmic Consciousness; Artforum (Los Angeles, California); Mar 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Tell all the Truth but tell it slant-- / ... The Truth must dazzle gradually / Or every man be blind. -Emily Dickinson, poet (10 Dec 1830-1886)

