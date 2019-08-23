

opsomaniac PRONUNCIATION: (op-so-MAY-nee-ak)

MEANING: noun: A person with a craving for a particular food.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek opson (delicacies) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm). Earliest documented use: 1842.

USAGE: “Deb, you really are quite the sushi opsomaniac.”

Caitlin Lovinger; Personal Magnetism; The New York Times; Aug 23, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: He who allows oppression, shares the crime. -Erasmus Darwin, physician, scientist, reformer, and poet; grandfather of Charles Darwin (12 Dec 1731-1802)





