Dec 12, 2025
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
zugunruhe
imbroglio
vaticinate
janiform
opsomaniac

opsomaniac
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

opsomaniac

PRONUNCIATION:
(op-so-MAY-nee-ak)

MEANING:
noun: A person with a craving for a particular food.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek opson (delicacies) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm). Earliest documented use: 1842.

USAGE:
“Deb, you really are quite the sushi opsomaniac.”
Caitlin Lovinger; Personal Magnetism; The New York Times; Aug 23, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
He who allows oppression, shares the crime. -Erasmus Darwin, physician, scientist, reformer, and poet; grandfather of Charles Darwin (12 Dec 1731-1802)

