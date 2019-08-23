|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 12, 2025This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
zugunruhe
imbroglio
vaticinate
janiform
opsomaniac
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
opsomaniac
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person with a craving for a particular food.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek opson (delicacies) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm). Earliest documented use: 1842.
USAGE:
“Deb, you really are quite the sushi opsomaniac.”
Caitlin Lovinger; Personal Magnetism; The New York Times; Aug 23, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:He who allows oppression, shares the crime. -Erasmus Darwin, physician, scientist, reformer, and poet; grandfather of Charles Darwin (12 Dec 1731-1802)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith