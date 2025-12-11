

janiform PRONUNCIATION: (JAN-uh-formJAN-uh-form)

MEANING: adjective: Having two faces, sides, or contrasting aspects.

ETYMOLOGY: After Janus, the Roman god of doors, gates, and transitions. Earliest documented use: 1814.

NOTES: The Roman god Janus was depicted with two faces looking in opposite directions. A near synonym is Janus-faced , but be careful! Janus-faced may also imply deceit, while janiform is usually just descriptive. You don’t want to accidentally insult a statue. The month of January is named after Janus because it looks back at the old year and forward to the new one. Ideally, being janiform means having 20/20 vision in hindsight and foresight.

USAGE: “Susan Sontag famously evoked a janiform conception of illness in the introduction to her seminal book, Illness as Metaphor, writing, ‘Illness is the night side of life, a more onerous citizenship. Everyone who is born holds dual citizenship, in the kingdom of the well and in the kingdom of the sick.’”

Chris Shields; All in the Family; Cineaste (New York); Fall 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Let us not forget that violence does not live alone and is not capable of living alone: it is necessarily interwoven with falsehood. Between them lies the most intimate, the deepest of natural bonds. Violence finds its only refuge in falsehood, falsehood its only support in violence. Any man who has once acclaimed violence as his method must inexorably choose falsehood as his principle. -Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, novelist, Nobel laureate (11 Dec 1918-2008)





