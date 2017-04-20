  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 20, 2018
This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words

This week’s words
defeasible
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

usurious

PRONUNCIATION:
(yoo-ZHOOR-ee-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Charging excessive rates, especially for lending money.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin usus (use), past participle of uti (to use). Earliest documented use: 1610.

USAGE:
“The scenario he and many others feared was ... the price would rise and rise until it began to rival the usurious rates that journals were charging, where for instance by 2011 a yearly subscription to the Journal of Comparative Neurology could cost as much as $25,910.”
James Somers; Torching the Modern-Day Library of Alexandria; The Atlantic (Washington, DC); Apr 20, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. -Ansel Adams, photographer (20 Feb 1902-1984)

