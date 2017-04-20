|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
usurious
Photo: Jason Comely
A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg
usurious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Charging excessive rates, especially for lending money.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin usus (use), past participle of uti (to use). Earliest documented use: 1610.
USAGE:
“The scenario he and many others feared was ... the price would rise and rise until it began to rival the usurious rates that journals were charging, where for instance by 2011 a yearly subscription to the Journal of Comparative Neurology could cost as much as $25,910.”
James Somers; Torching the Modern-Day Library of Alexandria; The Atlantic (Washington, DC); Apr 20, 2017.
See more usage examples of usurious in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. -Ansel Adams, photographer (20 Feb 1902-1984)
|
