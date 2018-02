A.Word.A.Day

adjective: Charging excessive rates, especially for lending money.

From Latin usus (use), past participle of uti (to use). Earliest documented use: 1610.

“The scenario he and many others feared was ... the price would rise and rise until it began to rival the usurious rates that journals were charging, where for instance by 2011 a yearly subscription to thecould cost as much as $25,910.”James Somers; Torching the Modern-Day Library of Alexandria ; The Atlantic (Washington, DC); Apr 20, 2017.See more usage examples of usurious in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary