Feb 23, 2018This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
defeasible
usurious
benthos
gerent
hyperborean
Boreas Abducting Oreithyia
Art: Giovanni Francesco Romanelli (1610-1662)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hyperborean
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An inhabitant of the extreme north.
adjective: 1. Relating to the extreme north. 2. Very cold.
ETYMOLOGY:
In Greek mythology, Hyperboreans were people living in a land of perpetual sunshine, beyond the reaches of north wind. The word is from Greek hyper- (beyond) + Boreas (the god of the north wind). Earliest documented use: 1601.
USAGE:
“McIlroy was all set to marry tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki this summer, when he suddenly developed cold -- nay, hyperborean -- feet.”
Alex Beam; The Curse of the Bambina; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Oct 4, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The theory of democratic government is not that the will of the people is always right, but rather that normal human beings of average intelligence will, if given a chance, learn the right and best course by bitter experience. -W.E.B. Du Bois, educator, civil rights activist, and writer (23 Feb 1868-1963)
