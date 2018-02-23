

hyperborean PRONUNCIATION: (hy-puhr-BOR-ee-uhn)

MEANING: noun: An inhabitant of the extreme north.

adjective: 1. Relating to the extreme north. 2. Very cold.

ETYMOLOGY: In Greek mythology, Hyperboreans were people living in a land of perpetual sunshine, beyond the reaches of north wind. The word is from Greek hyper- (beyond) + Boreas (the god of the north wind). Earliest documented use: 1601.

USAGE:

Alex Beam; The Curse of the Bambina; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Oct 4, 2014.



"McIlroy was all set to marry tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki this summer, when he suddenly developed cold -- nay, hyperborean -- feet."
Alex Beam; The Curse of the Bambina; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Oct 4, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The theory of democratic government is not that the will of the people is always right, but rather that normal human beings of average intelligence will, if given a chance, learn the right and best course by bitter experience. -W.E.B. Du Bois, educator, civil rights activist, and writer (23 Feb 1868-1963)





