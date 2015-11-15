

benthos PRONUNCIATION: (BEN-thos)

MEANING: noun: Organisms that live at the bottom of a body of water.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek benthos (depth of the sea). Earliest documented use: 1891.

USAGE:

Steve Orr; Taste the Difference?; Rochester Democrat and Chronicle (New York); Nov 15, 2015.



See more usage examples of benthos in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I and the public know. / What all schoolchildren learn. / Those to whom evil is done. / Do evil in return -W.H. Auden, poet (21 Feb 1907-1973)





