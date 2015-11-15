  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 21, 2018
This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words

This week’s words
benthos
From the book Das Meer (1867) by Matthias Jakob Schleiden
with Anu Garg

benthos

PRONUNCIATION:
(BEN-thos)

MEANING:
noun: Organisms that live at the bottom of a body of water.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek benthos (depth of the sea). Earliest documented use: 1891.

USAGE:
“At the meeting Tuesday, officials will describe the work they’ve done to document improvements in ... degradation of organisms in the benthos.”
Steve Orr; Taste the Difference?; Rochester Democrat and Chronicle (New York); Nov 15, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I and the public know. / What all schoolchildren learn. / Those to whom evil is done. / Do evil in return -W.H. Auden, poet (21 Feb 1907-1973)

