Feb 21, 2018
benthos
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
benthos
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Organisms that live at the bottom of a body of water.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek benthos (depth of the sea). Earliest documented use: 1891.
USAGE:
“At the meeting Tuesday, officials will describe the work they’ve done to document improvements in ... degradation of organisms in the benthos.”
Steve Orr; Taste the Difference?; Rochester Democrat and Chronicle (New York); Nov 15, 2015.
See more usage examples of benthos in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I and the public know. / What all schoolchildren learn. / Those to whom evil is done. / Do evil in return -W.H. Auden, poet (21 Feb 1907-1973)
