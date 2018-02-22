

Feb 22, 2018 This week’s theme

Miscellaneous words



This week’s words

defeasible

usurious

benthos

gerent



gerent PRONUNCIATION: (JIR-ent)

MEANING: noun: A ruler or manager.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin gerent, present participle of gerere (to manage). Earliest documented use: 1576.

USAGE: “Great deputy, the welkin’s vice-gerent, and sole dominator of Navarre ...”

William Shakespeare; Love’s Labour’s Lost; 1590s.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Men are the devils of the earth and the animals are its tormented souls. -Arthur Schopenhauer, philosopher (22 Feb 1788-1860)





