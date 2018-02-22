|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Feb 22, 2018This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
usurious
benthos
gerent
Read it today
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gerent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A ruler or manager.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin gerent, present participle of gerere (to manage). Earliest documented use: 1576.
USAGE:
“Great deputy, the welkin’s vice-gerent, and sole dominator of Navarre ...”
William Shakespeare; Love’s Labour’s Lost; 1590s.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Men are the devils of the earth and the animals are its tormented souls. -Arthur Schopenhauer, philosopher (22 Feb 1788-1860)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith