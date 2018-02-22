  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 22, 2018
This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words

This week’s words
defeasible
usurious
benthos
gerent
The Anagram Times
with Anu Garg

gerent

PRONUNCIATION:
(JIR-ent)

MEANING:
noun: A ruler or manager.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin gerent, present participle of gerere (to manage). Earliest documented use: 1576.

USAGE:
“Great deputy, the welkin’s vice-gerent, and sole dominator of Navarre ...”
William Shakespeare; Love’s Labour’s Lost; 1590s.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Men are the devils of the earth and the animals are its tormented souls. -Arthur Schopenhauer, philosopher (22 Feb 1788-1860)

