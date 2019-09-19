

Terms originating in horses A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



unhorse PRONUNCIATION: (uhn-HORS)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To dislodge from a horse.

2. To unseat from a position of power.

ETYMOLOGY: From un- (not) + horse, from Old English hors. Earliest documented use: 1390.

USAGE:

Jack Knox; Readers Tell Us What Matters to Them in Election; Times-Colonist (Victoria, Canada); Sep 19, 2019.



Jack Knox; Readers Tell Us What Matters to Them in Election; Times-Colonist (Victoria, Canada); Sep 19, 2019.

