  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 25, 2020
This week’s theme
Terms originating in horses

This week’s words
horse marine
chevalier
unhorse
unhorse
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

unhorse

PRONUNCIATION:
(uhn-HORS)

MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To dislodge from a horse.
2. To unseat from a position of power.

ETYMOLOGY:
From un- (not) + horse, from Old English hors. Earliest documented use: 1390.

USAGE:
“But unlike the 1992 campaign in which Clinton rode a US recession to unhorse George Bush, there’s no consensus on what this election is all about.”
Jack Knox; Readers Tell Us What Matters to Them in Election; Times-Colonist (Victoria, Canada); Sep 19, 2019.

See more usage examples of unhorse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A pedestal is as much a prison as any small space. -Gloria Steinem, activist, editor (b. 25 Mar 1934)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith