Terms originating in horses
chevalier
unhorse
unhorse
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To dislodge from a horse.
2. To unseat from a position of power.
ETYMOLOGY:
From un- (not) + horse, from Old English hors. Earliest documented use: 1390.
USAGE:
“But unlike the 1992 campaign in which Clinton rode a US recession to unhorse George Bush, there’s no consensus on what this election is all about.”
Jack Knox; Readers Tell Us What Matters to Them in Election; Times-Colonist (Victoria, Canada); Sep 19, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A pedestal is as much a prison as any small space. -Gloria Steinem, activist, editor (b. 25 Mar 1934)
