

Mar 27, 2020 This week’s theme

Terms originating in horses



This week’s words

horse marine

chevalier

unhorse

hippocrene

horse sense



Next week

Spring Contributing Membership Drive Terms originating in horsesSpring Contributing Membership Drive A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



horse sense PRONUNCIATION: (HORS sens)

MEANING: noun: Common sense.

ETYMOLOGY: From horse, from Old English hors + sense, from Latin sensus (faculty of feeling). Earliest documented use: 1832.

NOTES: Why horses in this idiom, as opposed to, say, foxes? Perhaps it’s the association of horses with the country and the sound practical judgment shown by an unsophisticated country person. Or maybe it’s an allusion to a horse’s sense in staying out of trouble. Also, in Jonathan Swift’s 1726 satire Gulliver’s Travels, Houyhnhnms is a race of horses endowed with reason, contrasted with Yahoos (boorish humans). Compare the term horsefeathers (nonsense).

USAGE:

Bruce Miles; Maddon Wants More for Established Managers; Daily Herald (Arlington Heights, Illinois); Aug 23, 2019.



See more usage examples of “‘There’s so much more to it than that, just dealing with personalities in the room, reading the room, conversations, and then just good, old-fashioned horse sense.’”Bruce Miles; Maddon Wants More for Established Managers;(Arlington Heights, Illinois); Aug 23, 2019.See more usage examples of horse sense in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: History is a novel whose author is the people. -Alfred de Vigny, poet, playwright, and novelist (27 Mar 1797-1863)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate