|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 24, 2020This week’s theme
Terms originating in horses
This week’s words
chevalier
Send a gift that
keeps on giving,
all year long:
A gift subscription of A.Word.A.Day or the gift of books
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
chevalier
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A chivalrous man, one having qualities of courtesy, honor, bravery, gallantry, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Anglo-Norman chevaler, from Old French chevalier, from Latin caballarius (horseman), from caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1377.
USAGE:
“You have procured us a dish of great excellence, which will last for several days, and have conducted yourself like a true chevalier, without fear and without reproach.”
Johann D. Wyss; The Swiss Family Robinson; Penguin; 2007.
See more usage examples of chevalier in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Our homeland is the whole world. Our law is liberty. We have but one thought, revolution in our hearts. -Dario Fo, actor, playwright, theater director, Nobel laureate (24 Mar 1926-2016)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith