Mar 24, 2020
This week’s theme
Terms originating in horses

This week’s words
horse marine
chevalier
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

chevalier

PRONUNCIATION:
(shev-uh-LEER, shu-VAL-yay, -VAHL-)

MEANING:
noun: A chivalrous man, one having qualities of courtesy, honor, bravery, gallantry, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Anglo-Norman chevaler, from Old French chevalier, from Latin caballarius (horseman), from caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1377.

USAGE:
“You have procured us a dish of great excellence, which will last for several days, and have conducted yourself like a true chevalier, without fear and without reproach.”
Johann D. Wyss; The Swiss Family Robinson; Penguin; 2007.

See more usage examples of chevalier in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Our homeland is the whole world. Our law is liberty. We have but one thought, revolution in our hearts. -Dario Fo, actor, playwright, theater director, Nobel laureate (24 Mar 1926-2016)

