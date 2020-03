A.Word.A.Day

chevalier

MEANING:

noun: A chivalrous man, one having qualities of courtesy, honor, bravery, gallantry, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Anglo-Norman chevaler, from Old French chevalier, from Latin caballarius (horseman), from caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1377.

Johann D. Wyss; The Swiss Family Robinson; Penguin; 2007.



