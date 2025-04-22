

Turveydrop PRONUNCIATION: (TUHR-vee-drop)

MEANING: noun: One who poses as a model of deportment: the way in which one conducts oneself.

ETYMOLOGY: Bleak House (1852). Earliest documented use: 1876. The adjectival form is After Mr. Turveydrop, a character overly concerned with deportment, in Charles Dickens’(1852). Earliest documented use: 1876. The adjectival form is Turveydropian

NOTES: Mr. Turveydrop owns a dance school where he forces his son to do all the work while he parades around taking all the credit. As Dickens describes Turveydrop: “He was a fat old gentleman with a false complexion, false teeth, false whiskers, and a wig. ... He had everything but any touch of nature; he was not like youth, he was not like age, he was not like anything in the world but a model of deportment.”



In short, he was deportment without depth, a walking, talking showroom dummy for etiquette.



The word deport here means to behave or conduct oneself, especially in a dignified manner. The other sense of deport, to evict from a country, is a later development. Both are from Latin portare (to carry).

USAGE: “Rose: ‘But gentlemen don’t catch up ladies like bags of meal, and poke them into carriages in this way. It is evident that you need looking after, and it is high time I undertook your society manners.

Mac: ‘I’ll behave like a Turveydrop: see if I don’t.’”

Louisa May Alcott; Rose in Bloom; Roberts Brothers; 1876.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: On this 4th [of July], look beyond fireworks, parades, and pretentious patriots. Instead, celebrate whistleblowers and lamplighters who warn the people, speak truth to power -- risking their lives and fortunes defending our inalienable rights and independence against those who take our liberties away. -Thomas Drake, veteran and whistleblower (b. 22 Apr 1957)





