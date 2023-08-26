

Dickensian eponyms



The Artful Dodger introduces Oliver to Fagin and the gang of young pickpockets



Artful Dodger PRONUNCIATION: (art-ful DOJ-uhr)

MEANING: noun: A nimble, cunning thief or a pickpocket.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Artful Dodger, nickname of Jack Dawkins, in Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel Oliver Twist. Earliest documented use: 1839.

NOTES: The Artful Dodger is part of a group of children who pick pockets and are led in a life of crime by Fagin . The Artful Dodger is the nimblest knave in this band of pint-sized purse-liberators. Dressed like a dandy and slick as a buttered weasel, he’s a performance artist with pockets as his canvas. Also see: sticky-fingered

USAGE: “The pouches on these bags put your phone, wallet, and other daily necessities on your chest, and that’s tough to tackle for the Artful Dodgers of this world.”

Michael Gebicki; How to Outwit the Pickpockets; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Aug 26, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No one can terrorize a whole nation, unless we are all his accomplices. -Edward R. Murrow, journalist (25 Apr 1908-1965)





