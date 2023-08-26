  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 25, 2025
This week’s theme
Dickensian eponyms

This week’s words
Podsnap
Turveydrop
Stiggins
pecksniff
Artful Dodger

artful_dodger
The Artful Dodger introduces Oliver to Fagin and the gang of young pickpockets

“You’ve got to pick a pocket of two” from Oliver! (1968)
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Artful Dodger

PRONUNCIATION:
(art-ful DOJ-uhr)

MEANING:
noun: A nimble, cunning thief or a pickpocket.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the Artful Dodger, nickname of Jack Dawkins, in Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel Oliver Twist. Earliest documented use: 1839.

NOTES:
The Artful Dodger is part of a group of children who pick pockets and are led in a life of crime by Fagin. The Artful Dodger is the nimblest knave in this band of pint-sized purse-liberators. Dressed like a dandy and slick as a buttered weasel, he’s a performance artist with pockets as his canvas. Also see: sticky-fingered.

USAGE:
“The pouches on these bags put your phone, wallet, and other daily necessities on your chest, and that’s tough to tackle for the Artful Dodgers of this world.”
Michael Gebicki; How to Outwit the Pickpockets; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Aug 26, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No one can terrorize a whole nation, unless we are all his accomplices. -Edward R. Murrow, journalist (25 Apr 1908-1965)

