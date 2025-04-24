

Apr 24, 2025 This week’s theme

Dickensian eponyms



This week’s words

Podsnap

Turveydrop

Stiggins

pecksniff



pecksniff PRONUNCIATION: (PEK-snif)

MEANING: noun: A hypocritical person who pretends to have high moral principles.

ETYMOLOGY: Martin Chuzzlewit (serialized 1843-1844). Earliest documented use: 1844. The adjectival form is After Seth Pecksniff, a character in Charles Dickens’s novel(serialized 1843-1844). Earliest documented use: 1844. The adjectival form is pecksniffian

NOTES:



But Pecksniff, seriously? If a character’s name is Pecksniff, his moral downfall feels less like a character arc and more like a destiny. With a name like this, you have given them no hope. They’re doomed from page one. See



It’s not just Dickens. The Harry Potter world has Voldemort (from French vol de mort: flight of death), 101 Dalmatians has Cruella de Vil, and so on. Heroes, on the other hand, get regular names like Oliver Twist or Harry Potter. Pecksniff sounds like a man who moralizes in public and misbehaves in private. Which, spoiler alert, he does.But, seriously? If a character’s name is Pecksniff, his moral downfall feels less like a character arc and more like a destiny. With a name like this, you have given them no hope. They’re doomed from page one. See nominative determinism It’s not just Dickens. The Harry Potter world has Voldemort (from French vol de mort: flight of death),has Cruella de Vil, and so on. Heroes, on the other hand, get regular names like Oliver Twist or Harry Potter.

USAGE: “But these ideological pecksniffs now face blowback from a growing ‘freedom to read’ movement, with gutsy local activists defying the screeching, self-appointed censors in communities across America.”

Joe Conason; To Fight Right-Wing Book Bans, Read Banned Books!; Creators Syndicate (Los Angeles); Oct 11, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The habit of reading is the only enjoyment in which there is no alloy; it lasts when all other pleasures fade. -Anthony Trollope, novelist (24 Apr 1815-1882)





