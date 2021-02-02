|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Feb 2, 2021This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
turveydropian
Matthew Kelly as Mr. Turveydrop in a BBC production of Bleak House
Photo: BBC
Turveydropian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Overly concerned with one’s appearance, demeanor, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Mr. Turveydrop, a character overly concerned with deportment, in Charles Dickens’s Bleak House, 1852. Earliest documented use: 1876.
NOTES:
Mr. Turveydrop is a dance studio owner. He’s a conceited humbug, consumed with his deportment. As Dickens describes him:
He was a fat old gentleman with a false complexion, false teeth, false whiskers, and a wig. He had a fur collar.
Turveydrop laments:
England -- alas, my country! -- has degenerated very much, and is degenerating every day. She has not many gentlemen left.
He has named his son Prince (after prince regent) and says this about him:
Heaven forbid that I should disparage my dear child, but he has -- no deportment.
USAGE:
“The drawing-room door is flung wide open, and Dorking, the butler, entering with Turveydropian deportment, announces, ‘Mr. Saville.’”
Cecil Dunstan; Quita: A Novel; Ward and Downey; 1891.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The absence of flaw in beauty is itself a flaw. -Havelock Ellis, physician, writer, and social reformer (2 Feb 1859-1939)
|
