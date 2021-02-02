turveydropian

Matthew Kelly as Mr. Turveydrop in a BBC production of Bleak House

A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Overly concerned with one’s appearance, demeanor, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Mr. Turveydrop, a character overly concerned with deportment, in Charles Dickens’s Bleak House, 1852. Earliest documented use: 1876.

NOTES:

He was a fat old gentleman with a false complexion, false teeth, false whiskers, and a wig. He had a fur collar.

England -- alas, my country! -- has degenerated very much, and is degenerating every day. She has not many gentlemen left.

Heaven forbid that I should disparage my dear child, but he has -- no deportment.

Mr. Turveydrop is a dance studio owner. He’s a conceited humbug, consumed with his deportment. As Dickens describes him:Turveydrop laments:He has named his son Prince (after prince regent) and says this about him: