

Feb 3, 2021 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

faustian

turveydropian

gallionic



“I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” Image: NYC Jackets Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Gallionic PRONUNCIATION: (gal-ee-AHN-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Indifferent or uncaring.

ETYMOLOGY: After Gallio, a Roman senator, who refused to take action in a dispute. Earliest documented use: 1920.

NOTES: The Book of Acts (chapter 18), King James version, puts it like this:

“And when Gallio was the deputy of Achaia, the Jews made insurrection with one accord against Paul, and brought him to the judgment seat, Saying, This fellow persuadeth men to worship God contrary to the law. And when Paul was now about to open his mouth, Gallio said unto the Jews, If it were a matter of wrong or wicked lewdness, O ye Jews, reason would that I should bear with you: But if it be a question of words and names, and of your law, look ye to it; for I will be no judge of such matters. And he drave [drove] them from the judgment seat. Then all the Greeks took Sosthenes, the chief ruler of the synagogue, and beat him before the judgment seat.

“And Gallio cared for none of those things.”

USAGE: “She was never loose or gallionic about the gravity of her situation.”

Charles D’Ambrosio; Loitering; Tin House Books; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Everybody knows if you are too careful you are so occupied in being careful that you are sure to stumble over something. -Gertrude Stein, novelist, poet, and playwright (3 Feb 1874-1946)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate