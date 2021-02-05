

Feb 5, 2021 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

faustian

turveydropian

gallionic

dunce

vandalize



vandalize PRONUNCIATION: (VAN-duh-lyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To willfully damage another’s property.

ETYMOLOGY: After Vandals, a Germanic tribe who overran Gaul, Spain, and northern Africa, and in 455 CE sacked Rome. Earliest documented use: 1800.

USAGE:

“[Mitch] McConnell himself stood by while the seeds of extremism were planted, leading to -- in his words -- ‘the unhinged crowd’, or, in other words, the domestic terrorists who came for him and his fellow legislators.”

Daniel Lubetzky; There’s Only One Way to Stop Violent Extremists; CNN; Jan 12, 2021.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is difficult to picture the great Creator conceiving of a program of one creature (which He has made) using another living creature for purposes of experimentation. There must be other, less cruel ways of obtaining knowledge. -Adlai Stevenson II, lawyer, politician, and diplomat (5 Feb 1900-1965)





