Jun 8, 2021This week’s theme
Words from nursery rhymes
This week’s words
tuffet
Little Miss Muffet, 1884
Art: John Everett Millais
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
tuffet
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A clump of something.
2. A mound.
3. A low seat, stool, cushion, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
Diminutive of tuft, from French touffe (tuft). Earliest documented use: 1553.
NOTES:
The nursery rhyme goes:
Little Miss MuffetWhat was that tuffet? Nobody knows. Apparently, it was a mound, but it has been variously interpreted as a cushion, a stool, etc., and accordingly developed those senses in the English language.
Sat on a tuffet ...
USAGE:
“Richard Dormer is a hairy tuffet of charisma in the lead role.”
Robbie Collin & Tim Robey; Film; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Mar 30, 2013.
“‘Sharon 1975’ was painted when she was 40 and features her sitting on a tuffet and holding a single red rose.”
Mark Brunswick; Sharon Olson, Pinup Model; Star Tribune (Minneapolis, Minnesota); Oct 29, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Many wealthy people are little more than janitors of their possessions. -Frank Lloyd Wright, architect (8 Jun 1867-1959)
