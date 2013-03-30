

tuffet



Little Miss Muffet, 1884 Art: John Everett Millais Words from nursery rhymes A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



tuffet PRONUNCIATION: (TUHF-it)

MEANING: noun:

1. A clump of something.

2. A mound.

3. A low seat, stool, cushion, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: Diminutive of tuft, from French touffe (tuft). Earliest documented use: 1553.

NOTES: Little Miss Muffet

Sat on a tuffet ... What was that tuffet? Nobody knows. Apparently, it was a The nursery rhyme goes:What was that tuffet? Nobody knows. Apparently, it was a mound , but it has been variously interpreted as a cushion , a stool , etc., and accordingly developed those senses in the English language.

USAGE:

Robbie Collin & Tim Robey; Film; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Mar 30, 2013.



“‘Sharon 1975’ was painted when she was 40 and features her sitting on a tuffet and holding a single red rose.”

Mark Brunswick; Sharon Olson, Pinup Model; Star Tribune (Minneapolis, Minnesota); Oct 29, 2015.



See more usage examples of “Richard Dormer is a hairy tuffet of charisma in the lead role.”Robbie Collin & Tim Robey; Film;(London, UK); Mar 30, 2013.“‘Sharon 1975’ was painted when she was 40 and features her sitting on a tuffet and holding a single red rose.”Mark Brunswick; Sharon Olson, Pinup Model;(Minneapolis, Minnesota); Oct 29, 2015.See more usage examples of tuffet in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Many wealthy people are little more than janitors of their possessions. -Frank Lloyd Wright, architect (8 Jun 1867-1959)





