Mother Hubbard PRONUNCIATION: (MUHTH-uhr HUHB-uhrd)

MEANING: noun: A loose shapeless dress for a woman.

ETYMOLOGY: After Mother Hubbard, a character in the nursery rhyme “Old Mother Hubbard”. Earliest documented use: 1877.

NOTES: Old Mother Hubbard

Went to the Cupboard,

To give the poor Dog a bone;

When she came there,

The Cupboard was bare,

And so the poor Dog had none. “Old Mother Hubbard” is a nursery poem which details adventures of Mother Hubbard and her dog. In illustrations she’s depicted as wearing a loose-fitting unbelted gown. The first stanza of the poem goes:

USAGE:

John Steinbeck; The Grapes of Wrath; Viking; 1939.



See more usage examples of "She wore loose Mother Hubbard of gray cloth in which there had once been colored flowers, but the color was washed out now."
John Steinbeck; The Grapes of Wrath; Viking; 1939.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Live and let live, be and let be, / Hear and let hear, see and let see, / Sing and let sing, dance and let dance. ... Live and let live and remember this line: / "Your bus'ness is your bus'ness and my bus'ness is mine." -Cole Porter, composer and songwriter (9 Jun 1893-1964)





