|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 10, 2021This week’s theme
Words from nursery rhymes
This week’s words
tuffet
Mother Hubbard
sukey
Illustration: Kate Greenaway, 189
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sukey
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A tea-kettle.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Suki, a girl in the nursery rhyme “Polly Put the Kettle On”. Earliest documented use: 1803.
NOTES:
In the nursery rhyme “Polly Put the Kettle On”, a tea party is going on:
Polly put the kettle on,The two characters are girls and/or dolls named Polly (a pet form of the name Mary) and Suki (pet form of the names Susan/Susanna). Over time the the name Suki became an eponym for a tea-kettle.
Polly put the kettle on,
Polly put the kettle on,
We’ll all have tea.
Suki take it off again,
USAGE:
“I’ll just get the sukey going, and then we’ll have a nice cup of tea.”
Marghanita Laski; The Village; Cresset Press; 1952.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:[Destroying rainforests for economic gain] is like burning a Renaissance painting to cook a meal. -E.O. Wilson, biologist, naturalist, and author (b. 10 Jun 1929)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith