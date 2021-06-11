

Simple Simon asking the pieman for a tasting Illustration: E. Boyd Smith

The Boyd Smith Mother Goose, 1920 Words from nursery rhymes A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Simple Simon PRONUNCIATION: (SIM-puhl SY-muhn)

MEANING: noun: A simpleton.

ETYMOLOGY: After Simple Simon, a foolish boy in a nursery rhyme. Earliest documented use: 1673.

NOTES: Simple Simon met a pieman

Going to the fair;

Said Simple Simon to the pieman,

“Let me taste your ware.” In the rest of the The first stanza of the nursery rhyme goes:In the rest of the poem , he fishes for a whale in a bucket, tries to roast a snowball, looks for plums on a thistle plant, and has other adventures.

USAGE: “The bespectacled, plump, Roshu came across as earnest and tentative, a Simple Simon.”

Shefalee Vasudev; The Powder Room; Random House; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When it comes to having a central nervous system, and the ability to feel pain, hunger, and thirst, a rat is a pig is a dog is a boy. -Ingrid Newkirk, animal rights activist (b. 11 Jul 1949)





