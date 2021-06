A.Word.A.Day

MEANING:

noun: A simpleton.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Simple Simon, a foolish boy in a nursery rhyme. Earliest documented use: 1673.

NOTES:

Simple Simon met a pieman

Going to the fair;

Said Simple Simon to the pieman,

“Let me taste your ware.”

The first stanza of the nursery rhyme goes:In the rest of the poem , he fishes for a whale in a bucket, tries to roast a snowball, looks for plums on a thistle plant, and has other adventures.