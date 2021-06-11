|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Jun 11, 2021
This week's theme
Words from nursery rhymes
This week's words
Humpty Dumpty
tuffet
Mother Hubbard
sukey
Simple Simon
Simple Simon asking the pieman for a tasting
Illustration: E. Boyd Smith
The Boyd Smith Mother Goose, 1920
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Simple Simon
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A simpleton.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Simple Simon, a foolish boy in a nursery rhyme. Earliest documented use: 1673.
NOTES:
The first stanza of the nursery rhyme goes:
Simple Simon met a piemanIn the rest of the poem, he fishes for a whale in a bucket, tries to roast a snowball, looks for plums on a thistle plant, and has other adventures.
Going to the fair;
Said Simple Simon to the pieman,
“Let me taste your ware.”
USAGE:
“The bespectacled, plump, Roshu came across as earnest and tentative, a Simple Simon.”
Shefalee Vasudev; The Powder Room; Random House; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When it comes to having a central nervous system, and the ability to feel pain, hunger, and thirst, a rat is a pig is a dog is a boy. -Ingrid Newkirk, animal rights activist (b. 11 Jul 1949)
