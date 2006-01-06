|
Jul 29, 2025This week’s theme
Misc words
This week’s words
trenchant
HMS Trenchant
Royal Navy submarine
Photo: Zachary Wickline / US Navy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
trenchant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Incisive and forceful.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French trenchant (cutting), from present participle of trenchier (to cut), from Latin truncare (to cut), from truncus (trunk, as in a severed tree). Ultimately from the Indo-European root terə- (to cross over or overcome), which also gave us tranche, trench, truncate, trunk, truculent, and trencherman (a hearty eater). Earliest documented use: 1325.
USAGE:
“The international image of Mr. Sharon -- at first perceived as a stalwart warrior but later as a trenchant enemy of peace -- has closely mirrored these vicissitudes.”
Michael B. Oren; The End of the Beginning; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Jan 6, 2006.
See more usage examples of trenchant in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If only I may grow: firmer, simpler, -- quieter, warmer. -Dag Hammarskjold, Secretary General of the United Nations, Nobel laureate (29 Jul 1905-1961)
