trenchant PRONUNCIATION: (TREN-chuhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Incisive and forceful.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French trenchant (cutting), from present participle of trenchier (to cut), from Latin truncare (to cut), from truncus (trunk, as in a severed tree). Ultimately from the Indo-European root terə- (to cross over or overcome), which also gave us tranche, trench, truncate, trunk, truculent , and trencherman (a hearty eater). Earliest documented use: 1325.

USAGE:

Michael B. Oren; The End of the Beginning; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Jan 6, 2006.



"The international image of Mr. Sharon -- at first perceived as a stalwart warrior but later as a trenchant enemy of peace -- has closely mirrored these vicissitudes."
Michael B. Oren; The End of the Beginning; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Jan 6, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If only I may grow: firmer, simpler, -- quieter, warmer. -Dag Hammarskjold, Secretary General of the United Nations, Nobel laureate (29 Jul 1905-1961)





