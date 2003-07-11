

untrammeled or untrammelled PRONUNCIATION: (uhn-TRAM-uhld)

MEANING: adjective: Not limited or restricted.

ETYMOLOGY: From un- (not) + trammel (a restriction or hindrance), from Old French tramail, from Latin tremaculum (a three-layered fishing net), from tres (three) + macula (mesh). Ultimately from the Indo-European root trei- (three), which also gave us three, testify (to be the third person: to bear witness), and triskaidekaphobia (fear of the number 13). Earliest documented use: 1795.

NOTES: Originally, a trammel referred to a clever (and for fish, quite diabolical!) fishing net with three layers: the outer ones with wide mesh, the inner with finer mesh. A fish would swim through the large holes, only to be trapped in the inner web. A real net-work of trouble.

USAGE:

FSRA’s Interest Not Welcomed by Banks; Irish Times (Dublin); Jul 11, 2003.



The decision ... to look into the banks' failure to pass on the benefits of interest rate cuts has not been met with untrammelled joy by the investment community. AIB-owned Goodbody Stockbrokers was particularly trenchant in its criticism."
FSRA's Interest Not Welcomed by Banks; Irish Times (Dublin); Jul 11, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The man who is denied the opportunity of taking decisions of importance begins to regard as important the decisions he is allowed to take. -C. Northcote Parkinson, author and historian (30 Jul 1909-1993)





