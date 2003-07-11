  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


with Anu Garg

untrammeled or untrammelled

PRONUNCIATION:
(uhn-TRAM-uhld)

MEANING:
adjective: Not limited or restricted.

ETYMOLOGY:
From un- (not) + trammel (a restriction or hindrance), from Old French tramail, from Latin tremaculum (a three-layered fishing net), from tres (three) + macula (mesh). Ultimately from the Indo-European root trei- (three), which also gave us three, testify (to be the third person: to bear witness), and triskaidekaphobia (fear of the number 13). Earliest documented use: 1795.

NOTES:
Originally, a trammel referred to a clever (and for fish, quite diabolical!) fishing net with three layers: the outer ones with wide mesh, the inner with finer mesh. A fish would swim through the large holes, only to be trapped in the inner web. A real net-work of trouble.

USAGE:
“The decision ... to look into the banks’ failure to pass on the benefits of interest rate cuts has not been met with untrammelled joy by the investment community. AIB-owned Goodbody Stockbrokers was particularly trenchant in its criticism.”
FSRA’s Interest Not Welcomed by Banks; Irish Times (Dublin); Jul 11, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The man who is denied the opportunity of taking decisions of importance begins to regard as important the decisions he is allowed to take. -C. Northcote Parkinson, author and historian (30 Jul 1909-1993)

