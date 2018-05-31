|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 1, 2025This week’s theme
Misc words
This week’s words
vicissitude
trenchant
untrammeled
pillory
temerity
The Fall of Icarus (1635-1637)
Art: Jacob Peter Gowy, after Peter Paul Rubens
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
temerity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Excessive or reckless boldness.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin temere (blindly, rashly). Ultimately from the Indo-European root temh-es- (darkness), which also gave us Sanskrit tamas (darkness), German Dämmerung (twilight), and gotterdammerung. Earliest documented use: 1475. The adjectival form is temerarious.
USAGE:
“I, and others like me, now find ourselves regularly being pilloried for having the temerity to express an opinion about things.”
Karl du Fresne; Male, Pale, But Not Stale; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); May 31, 2018.
See more usage examples of temerity in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All visible objects, man, are but as pasteboard masks. But in each event -- in the living act, the undoubted deed -- there, some unknown but still reasoning thing puts forth the mouldings of its features from behind the unreasoning mask. -Herman Melville, novelist and poet (1 Aug 1819-1891)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith