vicissitude

trenchant

untrammeled

pillory

temerity



temerity PRONUNCIATION: (tuh-MER-i-tee)

MEANING: noun: Excessive or reckless boldness.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin temere (blindly, rashly). Ultimately from the Indo-European root temh-es- (darkness), which also gave us Sanskrit tamas (darkness), German Dämmerung (twilight), and gotterdammerung . Earliest documented use: 1475. The adjectival form is temerarious

USAGE:

Karl du Fresne; Male, Pale, But Not Stale; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); May 31, 2018.



"I, and others like me, now find ourselves regularly being pilloried for having the temerity to express an opinion about things."
Karl du Fresne; Male, Pale, But Not Stale; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); May 31, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All visible objects, man, are but as pasteboard masks. But in each event -- in the living act, the undoubted deed -- there, some unknown but still reasoning thing puts forth the mouldings of its features from behind the unreasoning mask. -Herman Melville, novelist and poet (1 Aug 1819-1891)





