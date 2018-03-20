  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 20, 2018
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
ambivalent
trencherman
trencher
Trencher
Photo: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

trencherman

PRONUNCIATION:
(TREN-chuhr-man)

MEANING:
noun
1. A hearty eater.
2. A hanger-on; parasite.

ETYMOLOGY:
From trencher (a flat piece of wood on which food is served or carved), from Old French trenchier (to cut), from Latin truncare (to lop). Earliest documented use: 1590.

USAGE:
“The detective constable was attacking his food like a trencherman.”
Mike Hollow; Direct Hit; Lion Fiction; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It's easy to say "It's not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem." Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes. -Fred Rogers, television host, songwriter, and author (20 Mar 1928-2003)

