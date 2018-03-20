

trencherman PRONUNCIATION: (TREN-chuhr-man)

MEANING: noun

1. A hearty eater.

2. A hanger-on; parasite.

ETYMOLOGY: From trencher (a flat piece of wood on which food is served or carved), from Old French trenchier (to cut), from Latin truncare (to lop). Earliest documented use: 1590.

USAGE:

See more usage examples of “The detective constable was attacking his food like a trencherman.”Mike Hollow;; Lion Fiction; 2015.See more usage examples of trencherman in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It's easy to say "It's not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem." Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes. -Fred Rogers, television host, songwriter, and author (20 Mar 1928-2003)





