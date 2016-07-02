  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 23, 2018
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
ambivalent
trencherman
stridulant
mondain
artless

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

artless

PRONUNCIATION:
(ART-les)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Without guile; sincere; simple.
2. Free of artificiality.
3. Lacking art or skill.

ETYMOLOGY:
From art, from Latin ars (art) + less, from Old English leas (without). Earliest documented use: 1586.

USAGE:
“District Judge Shawn Ho said both parties were like ‘chalk and cheese’ -- the pastor being ‘polished and glib’ and Mr Tay ‘sincere, straightforward, and artless’.”
Elena Chong; Pastor Jailed Two Weeks for Road Rage; The Straits Times (Singapore); Jul 2, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Understanding a person does not mean condoning; it only means that one does not accuse him as if one were God or a judge placed above him. -Erich Fromm, psychoanalyst and author (23 Mar 1900-1980)

