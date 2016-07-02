

artless PRONUNCIATION: (ART-les)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Without guile; sincere; simple.

2. Free of artificiality.

3. Lacking art or skill.

ETYMOLOGY: From art, from Latin ars (art) + less, from Old English leas (without). Earliest documented use: 1586.

USAGE:

Elena Chong; Pastor Jailed Two Weeks for Road Rage; The Straits Times (Singapore); Jul 2, 2016.



See more usage examples of “District Judge Shawn Ho said both parties were like ‘chalk and cheese’ -- the pastor being ‘polished and glib’ and Mr Tay ‘sincere, straightforward, and artless’.”Elena Chong; Pastor Jailed Two Weeks for Road Rage;(Singapore); Jul 2, 2016.See more usage examples of artless in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Understanding a person does not mean condoning; it only means that one does not accuse him as if one were God or a judge placed above him. -Erich Fromm, psychoanalyst and author (23 Mar 1900-1980)





