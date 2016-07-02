|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Mar 23, 2018This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
ambivalent
trencherman
stridulant
mondain
artless
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
artless
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Without guile; sincere; simple.
2. Free of artificiality.
3. Lacking art or skill.
ETYMOLOGY:
From art, from Latin ars (art) + less, from Old English leas (without). Earliest documented use: 1586.
USAGE:
“District Judge Shawn Ho said both parties were like ‘chalk and cheese’ -- the pastor being ‘polished and glib’ and Mr Tay ‘sincere, straightforward, and artless’.”
Elena Chong; Pastor Jailed Two Weeks for Road Rage; The Straits Times (Singapore); Jul 2, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Understanding a person does not mean condoning; it only means that one does not accuse him as if one were God or a judge placed above him. -Erich Fromm, psychoanalyst and author (23 Mar 1900-1980)
|
