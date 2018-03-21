|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 21, 2018This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
trencherman
stridulant
Photo: Dr Vipin Challiyil
stridulant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Shrill; making a harsh grating sound.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin stridere (to make a harsh sound). Earliest documented use: 1843.
USAGE:
“They’re ugly, come and see just how ugly they are, she repeats several times, her voice stridulant and too loud.”
Claudio Magris; Microcosms; Harvill; 2000.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The more sand that has escaped from the hourglass of our life, the clearer we should see through it. -Jean Paul Richter, writer (21 Mar 1763-1825)
