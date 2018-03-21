

Mar 21, 2018 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

ambivalent

trencherman

stridulant



Photo: Dr Vipin Challiyil Words to describe people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



stridulant PRONUNCIATION: (STRIJ-uh-luhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Shrill; making a harsh grating sound.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin stridere (to make a harsh sound). Earliest documented use: 1843.

USAGE:

See more usage examples of “They’re ugly, come and see just how ugly they are, she repeats several times, her voice stridulant and too loud.”Claudio Magris;; Harvill; 2000.See more usage examples of stridulant in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The more sand that has escaped from the hourglass of our life, the clearer we should see through it. -Jean Paul Richter, writer (21 Mar 1763-1825)





