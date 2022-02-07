|
Mar 30, 2022This week’s theme
Clothes (or lack of them)
This week’s words
divest
travesty
travesty
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From French travesti (in disguise), past participle of travestir (to disguise, to cross-dress), from Italian travestire, from tra- (across), from Latin trans- + vestire (to dress). Earliest documented use: 1664.
NOTES:
The word is typically seen in the phrase “travesty of justice”, which is sometimes shortened to just “travesty”. Thus, the word “travesty” could also mean “injustice” as shown in the usage examples below.
USAGE:
“’Drive My Car’ unfolds [into] a grand, simmering story of love and regret. It’d be a travesty if it didn’t earn a nomination here.”
Glenn Whipp; Oscar Predictions; Los Angeles Times; Feb 7, 2022.
“I have to think it’s a travesty. That they arrested him because he’s Japanese.”
David Guterson; Snow Falling on Cedars; Harcourt Brace; 1994.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Conscience is a man's compass, and though the needle sometimes deviates, though one often perceives irregularities when directing one's course by it, one must still try to follow its direction. -Vincent van Gogh, painter (30 Mar 1853-1890)
