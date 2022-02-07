

Mar 30, 2022 This week’s theme

Clothes (or lack of them)



This week’s words

defrock

divest

travesty



o On your own website Clothes (or lack of them) A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



travesty PRONUNCIATION: (TRAV-uh-stee)

MEANING: noun: 1. Mockery. 2. A debased or grotesque imitation. verb tr.: 1. To represent in a false or absurd manner. 2. To caricature or parody.

ETYMOLOGY: From French travesti (in disguise), past participle of travestir (to disguise, to cross-dress), from Italian travestire, from tra- (across), from Latin trans- + vestire (to dress). Earliest documented use: 1664.

NOTES: The word is typically seen in the phrase “travesty of justice”, which is sometimes shortened to just “travesty”. Thus, the word “travesty” could also mean “injustice” as shown in the usage examples below.

USAGE:

Glenn Whipp; Oscar Predictions; Los Angeles Times; Feb 7, 2022.



“I have to think it’s a travesty. That they arrested him because he’s Japanese.”

David Guterson; Snow Falling on Cedars; Harcourt Brace; 1994.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Conscience is a man's compass, and though the needle sometimes deviates, though one often perceives irregularities when directing one's course by it, one must still try to follow its direction. -Vincent van Gogh, painter (30 Mar 1853-1890)





