|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 31, 2022This week’s theme
Clothes (or lack of them)
This week’s words
divest
travesty
revet
Tetrapod revetments in Okinawa, Japan
Photo: Nelo Hotsuma
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
revet
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To cover a wall, embankment, etc., with masonry or other supporting material.
2. To recheck or reexamine.
ETYMOLOGY:
For 1: From French revêtir (to dress), from Latin revestire, from re- (again) + vestire (to clothe). Earliest documented use: 1751.
For 2: From re- (again) + vet (to check), shortening of veterinarian. Earliest documented use: 1940.
USAGE:
“The site includes three 90x50 feet drive-in revetted bunkers built into the sides of the valley.”
Nicholas Blanford; Experts Cast Doubt on Spiegel Claim of Syrian Nuclear Facility; The Christian Science Monitor (Boston, Massachusetts); Jan 11, 2015.
See more usage examples of revet in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Had we but world enough, and time, / This coyness, Lady, were no crime. -Andrew Marvell, poet (31 Mar 1621-1678)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith