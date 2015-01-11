  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 31, 2022
Clothes (or lack of them)

defrock
divest
travesty
revet
Tetrapod revetments in Okinawa, Japan
with Anu Garg

revet

PRONUNCIATION:
(ri-VET)

MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To cover a wall, embankment, etc., with masonry or other supporting material.
2. To recheck or reexamine.

ETYMOLOGY:
For 1: From French revêtir (to dress), from Latin revestire, from re- (again) + vestire (to clothe). Earliest documented use: 1751.
For 2: From re- (again) + vet (to check), shortening of veterinarian. Earliest documented use: 1940.

USAGE:
“The site includes three 90x50 feet drive-in revetted bunkers built into the sides of the valley.”
Nicholas Blanford; Experts Cast Doubt on Spiegel Claim of Syrian Nuclear Facility; The Christian Science Monitor (Boston, Massachusetts); Jan 11, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Had we but world enough, and time, / This coyness, Lady, were no crime. -Andrew Marvell, poet (31 Mar 1621-1678)

