

Mar 31, 2022 This week’s theme

Clothes (or lack of them)



This week’s words

defrock

divest

travesty

revet



Tetrapod revetments in Okinawa, Japan Photo: Nelo Hotsuma Clothes (or lack of them) A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



revet PRONUNCIATION: (ri-VET)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To cover a wall, embankment, etc., with masonry or other supporting material.

2. To recheck or reexamine.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1: From French revêtir (to dress), from Latin revestire, from re- (again) + vestire (to clothe). Earliest documented use: 1751.

For 2: From re- (again) + : From French revêtir (to dress), from Latin revestire, from re- (again) + vestire (to clothe). Earliest documented use: 1751.: From re- (again) + vet (to check), shortening of veterinarian. Earliest documented use: 1940.

USAGE:

Nicholas Blanford; Experts Cast Doubt on Spiegel Claim of Syrian Nuclear Facility; The Christian Science Monitor (Boston, Massachusetts); Jan 11, 2015.



See more usage examples of “The site includes three 90x50 feet drive-in revetted bunkers built into the sides of the valley.”Nicholas Blanford; Experts Cast Doubt on Spiegel Claim of Syrian Nuclear Facility;(Boston, Massachusetts); Jan 11, 2015.See more usage examples of revet in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Had we but world enough, and time, / This coyness, Lady, were no crime. -Andrew Marvell, poet (31 Mar 1621-1678)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate