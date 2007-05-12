

divest PRONUNCIATION: (di/duh/dy-VEST)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To remove, give up, or sell off.

2. To take away or deprive.

3. To strip of clothing, ornament, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French desvestir (to undress), from Latin divestire, from di- (away) + vestire (to dress), from vestis (garment). Earliest documented use: 1616.

USAGE:

Divestment from Sudan; The Economist (London, UK); May 12, 2007.



“She was staring at Podell as he unwrapped his muffler, then divested himself of his greatcoat.”

Barbara Metzger; Valentines; Ivy Books; 1995.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Kindness is always fashionable. -Amelia Barr, novelist (29 Mar 1831-1919)





