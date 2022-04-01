|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 1, 2022This week’s theme
Clothes (or lack of them)
This week’s words
defrock
divest
travesty
revet
investiture
“This could have been an email.”
Image: Imgflip
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
investiture
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A formal ceremony in which someone is given an official title, rank, honors, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin investire (to cloth, install), from vestis (garment). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wes- (to clothe), which also gave us wear, vest, invest, divest, travesty, and revet. Earliest documented use: 1387.
USAGE:
“We have, however, maintained control over merchandising relating to the investiture itself and have come up with some exciting ideas. Firstly, everyone attending will be able to purchase a photo of themselves with Australia’s first president.”
Ross Fitzgerald & Ian McFadyen; The Dizzying Heights; Hybrid Publishers; 2019.
See more usage examples of investiture in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Mankind's true moral test, its fundamental test (which lies deeply buried from view), consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: animals. And in this respect mankind has suffered a fundamental debacle, a debacle so fundamental that all others stem from it. -Milan Kundera, novelist, playwright, and poet (b. 1 Apr 1929)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith