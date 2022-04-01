  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 1, 2022
This week’s theme
Clothes (or lack of them)

This week’s words
defrock
divest
travesty
revet
investiture

investiture
“This could have been an email.”
Image: Imgflip
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

investiture

PRONUNCIATION:
(in-VES-ti-choor/chuhr)

MEANING:
noun: A formal ceremony in which someone is given an official title, rank, honors, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin investire (to cloth, install), from vestis (garment). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wes- (to clothe), which also gave us wear, vest, invest, divest, travesty, and revet. Earliest documented use: 1387.

USAGE:
“We have, however, maintained control over merchandising relating to the investiture itself and have come up with some exciting ideas. Firstly, everyone attending will be able to purchase a photo of themselves with Australia’s first president.”
Ross Fitzgerald & Ian McFadyen; The Dizzying Heights; Hybrid Publishers; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Mankind's true moral test, its fundamental test (which lies deeply buried from view), consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: animals. And in this respect mankind has suffered a fundamental debacle, a debacle so fundamental that all others stem from it. -Milan Kundera, novelist, playwright, and poet (b. 1 Apr 1929)

