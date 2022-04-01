

investiture PRONUNCIATION: (in-VES-ti-choor/chuhr)

MEANING: noun: A formal ceremony in which someone is given an official title, rank, honors, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin investire (to cloth, install), from vestis (garment). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wes- (to clothe), which also gave us wear, vest, invest, divest travesty , and revet . Earliest documented use: 1387.

Ross Fitzgerald & Ian McFadyen; The Dizzying Heights; Hybrid Publishers; 2019.



See more usage examples of “We have, however, maintained control over merchandising relating to the investiture itself and have come up with some exciting ideas. Firstly, everyone attending will be able to purchase a photo of themselves with Australia’s first president.”Ross Fitzgerald & Ian McFadyen;; Hybrid Publishers; 2019.See more usage examples of investiture in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Mankind's true moral test, its fundamental test (which lies deeply buried from view), consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: animals. And in this respect mankind has suffered a fundamental debacle, a debacle so fundamental that all others stem from it. -Milan Kundera, novelist, playwright, and poet (b. 1 Apr 1929)





