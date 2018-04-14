  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 11, 2020
This week’s theme
Words that appear dirty, but aren’t

This week’s words
interdigitate
titular
with Anu Garg

titular

PRONUNCIATION:
(TICH-luhr, TIT-uh-luhr)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Of or relating to a title.
2. In the name only: having a title without accompanying responsibilities and powers.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin titulus (title). Earliest documented use: 1540.

USAGE:
“It is uncertain whether Prince Charles, her heir, will step into her shoes as titular head of the show.”
An Amiable Delusion; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 14, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The government ought not to be invested with power to control the affections, any more than the consciences of citizens. -Lydia Maria Child, activist, novelist, and journalist (11 Feb 1802-1880)

