titular PRONUNCIATION: (TICH-luhr, TIT-uh-luhr)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Of or relating to a title.

2. In the name only: having a title without accompanying responsibilities and powers.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin titulus (title). Earliest documented use: 1540.

USAGE:

An Amiable Delusion; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 14, 2018.



"It is uncertain whether Prince Charles, her heir, will step into her shoes as titular head of the show."
An Amiable Delusion; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 14, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The government ought not to be invested with power to control the affections, any more than the consciences of citizens. -Lydia Maria Child, activist, novelist, and journalist (11 Feb 1802-1880)





