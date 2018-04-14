|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 11, 2020
Words that appear dirty, but aren’t
This week’s words
titular
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
titular
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Of or relating to a title.
2. In the name only: having a title without accompanying responsibilities and powers.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin titulus (title). Earliest documented use: 1540.
USAGE:
“It is uncertain whether Prince Charles, her heir, will step into her shoes as titular head of the show.”
An Amiable Delusion; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 14, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The government ought not to be invested with power to control the affections, any more than the consciences of citizens. -Lydia Maria Child, activist, novelist, and journalist (11 Feb 1802-1880)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith