Cockloft in red Photo: Larry Smith



cockloft PRONUNCIATION: (KOK-loft)

MEANING: noun: A small loft just below the roof.

ETYMOLOGY: From cock (rooster), from Old English cocc, of imitative origin + Old English loft (sky). Apparently roosters love to roost up high and this is the highest place, indoors, in the house. Earliest documented use: 1580.

USAGE:

Liz Bird; The 30 Cosiest Cottages in Britain; The Times (London, UK); Nov 28, 2015.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The difference in mind between man and the higher animals, great as it is, certainly is one of degree and not of kind. -Charles Darwin, naturalist and author (12 Feb 1809-1882)





