|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 12, 2020This week’s theme
Words that appear dirty, but aren’t
This week’s words
titular
cockloft
Cockloft in red
Photo: Larry Smith
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cockloft
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A small loft just below the roof.
ETYMOLOGY:
From cock (rooster), from Old English cocc, of imitative origin + Old English loft (sky). Apparently roosters love to roost up high and this is the highest place, indoors, in the house. Earliest documented use: 1580.
USAGE:
“There’s also ... stairs leading to the cockloft, which has twin beds.”
Liz Bird; The 30 Cosiest Cottages in Britain; The Times (London, UK); Nov 28, 2015.
See more usage examples of cockloft in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The difference in mind between man and the higher animals, great as it is, certainly is one of degree and not of kind. -Charles Darwin, naturalist and author (12 Feb 1809-1882)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith