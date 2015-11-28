  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 12, 2020
This week's theme
Words that appear dirty, but aren't

This week’s words
cockloft
cockloft

PRONUNCIATION:
(KOK-loft)

MEANING:
noun: A small loft just below the roof.

ETYMOLOGY:
From cock (rooster), from Old English cocc, of imitative origin + Old English loft (sky). Apparently roosters love to roost up high and this is the highest place, indoors, in the house. Earliest documented use: 1580.

USAGE:
“There’s also ... stairs leading to the cockloft, which has twin beds.”
Liz Bird; The 30 Cosiest Cottages in Britain; The Times (London, UK); Nov 28, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The difference in mind between man and the higher animals, great as it is, certainly is one of degree and not of kind. -Charles Darwin, naturalist and author (12 Feb 1809-1882)

