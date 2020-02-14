  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 14, 2020
This week’s theme
Words that appear dirty, but aren’t

This week’s words
interdigitate
titular
cockloft
cuntline
cummingtonite

cummingtonite
Photo: Dave Dyet / Wikimedia

cummingtonite
Image: Amazon
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cummingtonite

PRONUNCIATION:
(KUHM-ing-tuh-nyt)

MEANING:
noun: A mineral, otherwise known as magnesium iron silicate hydroxide.

ETYMOLOGY:
Named after Cummington, Massachusetts, where it was discovered. Earliest documented use: 1824.

NOTES:
Cummingtonite is named after Cummington, MA, and the town of Cummington itself is named after Colonel John Cumings who got things started in the township. If cummingtonite is not enough for you, there’s also fukalite, named after Fuka mines in the Fuka region of Japan. Then there is carnalite, named after mining engineer Rudolf von Carnall.

Not much is known about cummingtonite’s applications. An unscientific survey shows it’s commonly used in the making of T-shirts.

USAGE:
“And cummingtonite is actually a mineral, not a rock. Although that doesn’t explain why the cracks in mineral rocks are called cleavage.”
Johanna Edwards; How to Be Cool; Berkley Books; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Patriotism is often an arbitrary veneration of real estate above principles. -George Jean Nathan, author and editor (14 Feb 1882-1958)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith