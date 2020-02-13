|
Feb 13, 2020
Words that appear dirty, but aren’t
This week’s words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cuntline or contline or cantline
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The spiraling groove between two strands of a rope.
2. The space between bilges (the widest part) of two casks stowed side by side.
ETYMOLOGY:
From cant (slope), from French from Latin cantus (corner), from canthus (rim). Earliest documented use: 1848.
USAGE:
“The cuntline in the rope of our legs.”
Nadine Botha; Ants Moving the House Millimetres; Deep South; 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The crucial disadvantage of aggression, competitiveness, and skepticism as national characteristics is that these qualities cannot be turned off at five o'clock. -Margaret Halsey, novelist (13 Feb 1910-1997)
|
