cuntline or contline or cantline PRONUNCIATION: (KUHNT-lyn)

MEANING: noun:

1. The spiraling groove between two strands of a rope.

2. The space between bilges (the widest part) of two casks stowed side by side.

ETYMOLOGY: From cant (slope), from French from Latin cantus (corner), from canthus (rim). Earliest documented use: 1848.

USAGE: “The cuntline in the rope of our legs.”

Nadine Botha; Ants Moving the House Millimetres; Deep South; 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The crucial disadvantage of aggression, competitiveness, and skepticism as national characteristics is that these qualities cannot be turned off at five o'clock. -Margaret Halsey, novelist (13 Feb 1910-1997)





