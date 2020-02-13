  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 13, 2020
This week’s theme
Words that appear dirty, but aren’t

This week’s words
interdigitate
titular
cockloft
cuntline
with Anu Garg

cuntline or contline or cantline

PRONUNCIATION:
(KUHNT-lyn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The spiraling groove between two strands of a rope.
2. The space between bilges (the widest part) of two casks stowed side by side.

ETYMOLOGY:
From cant (slope), from French from Latin cantus (corner), from canthus (rim). Earliest documented use: 1848.

USAGE:
“The cuntline in the rope of our legs.”
Nadine Botha; Ants Moving the House Millimetres; Deep South; 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The crucial disadvantage of aggression, competitiveness, and skepticism as national characteristics is that these qualities cannot be turned off at five o'clock. -Margaret Halsey, novelist (13 Feb 1910-1997)

