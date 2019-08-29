

Aug 29, 2019 This week’s theme

Palindromes



This week’s words

ere

ecce

minim

tirrit



“Ogni fede fingo” (“I pretend to believe every belief.”)

Un palindromo in italiano

Image: Bernardini Gianluca Palindromes A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



tirrit PRONUNCIATION: (TIR-it)

MEANING: noun: An instance of panic, temper, upset, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps an alteration of the word terror. Earliest documented use: 1600.

USAGE: “’These tirrits and frights will be the death of me,’ cries Mrs. Quickly when Ancient Pistol is swaggering in her house.”

Tom Taylor’s and Charles Reade’s Plays; The Gentleman’s Magazine (London, UK); Jan 1855.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Each progressive spirit is opposed by a thousand mediocre minds appointed to guard the past. -Maurice Maeterlinck, poet, dramatist, and Nobel laureate (29 Aug 1862-1949)





