Aug 29, 2019
This week’s theme
Palindromes

This week’s words
ere
ecce
minim
tirrit
Ogni fede fingo
"Ogni fede fingo" ("I pretend to believe every belief.")
Un palindromo in italiano
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

tirrit

PRONUNCIATION:
(TIR-it)

MEANING:
noun: An instance of panic, temper, upset, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps an alteration of the word terror. Earliest documented use: 1600.

USAGE:
“’These tirrits and frights will be the death of me,’ cries Mrs. Quickly when Ancient Pistol is swaggering in her house.”
Tom Taylor’s and Charles Reade’s Plays; The Gentleman’s Magazine (London, UK); Jan 1855.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Each progressive spirit is opposed by a thousand mediocre minds appointed to guard the past. -Maurice Maeterlinck, poet, dramatist, and Nobel laureate (29 Aug 1862-1949)

