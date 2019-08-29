|
Aug 29, 2019This week’s theme
Palindromes
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
tirrit
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An instance of panic, temper, upset, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps an alteration of the word terror. Earliest documented use: 1600.
USAGE:
“’These tirrits and frights will be the death of me,’ cries Mrs. Quickly when Ancient Pistol is swaggering in her house.”
Tom Taylor’s and Charles Reade’s Plays; The Gentleman’s Magazine (London, UK); Jan 1855.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Each progressive spirit is opposed by a thousand mediocre minds appointed to guard the past. -Maurice Maeterlinck, poet, dramatist, and Nobel laureate (29 Aug 1862-1949)
