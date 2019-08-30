|
murdrum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A murder, especially in secret.
2. A fine paid for a murder.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin murdrum (murder), from Old French murdre (murder). Earliest documented use: 1290.
NOTES:
Before England went around colonizing the world, they were colonized/conquered by Romans, Angles/Saxons/Jutes, Vikings, and Normans. The locals vented by killing their new lords. So the law came down that any murder of a Norman was to result in a heavy fine for the whole village. On the other hand, if the person killed was an Englishman or a Englishwoman: pas de probleme. This fine was known as murdrum.
USAGE:
“The coroner knew that the smith was doing what he could to avoid the murdrum fine.”
Bernard Knight; The Elixir of Death; Pocket Books; 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The heart of a mother is a deep abyss, at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness. -Honore de Balzac, novelist (1799-1850)
