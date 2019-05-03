  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 28, 2019
This week’s theme
Palindromes

This week’s words
ere
ecce
minim
minim
Image: Denelson83/Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

minim

PRONUNCIATION:
(MIN-uhm)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The least amount of anything.
2. In music, a half note.
3. A unit of liquid measure, equivalent to 1/60 of a fluid dram (about one drop of liquid).
4. In calligraphy, a short vertical stroke, as in the letters i, m, n, u.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin minimus (smallest, least). Earliest documented use: 1440.

USAGE:
“There’s a minim of grace in that gesture, of self-forgiveness and, yes, of hope, however fugitive.”
William Giraldi; ‘This Life Is Not Easy’: The Redemption of Raymond Carver; Commonweal (New York); May 3, 2019.

“Her mother would think as she spoke, in italics, while father, who supplemented his orchestral salary by copying music, would put each idea slowly and deliberately into his mind in the way he put minims to paper.”
Margaret Holmes; Ye Who Know Love: ‘Sophie’; Rowan Holmes; 2008.

“Measuring with a dropper eight minims of Tincura Opii into a glass of sherry, the chemist JG. Hallam, late of Camden Town, said to himself, I am an average man. This was a somatic measurement. No, a judgment, as twelve minims of laudanum was sufficient to put an average man to sleep.”
Michael Redhill; Consolation; Anchor Canada; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Too many parents make life hard for their children by trying, too zealously, to make it easy for them. -Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, poet, dramatist, novelist, and philosopher (28 Aug 1749-1832)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith